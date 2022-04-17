Ranbir Kapoor spotted for the first time post marriage with Alia Bhatt; Paps wish him ‘shaadi mubarak’

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ever since the two got married. These two tied the knot on April 14 and left all their fans spellbound over their dreamy wedding pictures. It was only last night that the couple invited their close friends and family to be a part of their post-wedding bash. Big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others were in attendance. Well, today for the first time after getting married the Brahmastra actor was spotted in the city.

In the video, we can see Ranbir Kapoor getting out of his car. The actor is wearing a blue checks shirt over his cream coloured pants that he paired with white sneakers. Ranbir completed his look with a dark blue cap and covered his face with a black mask. The moment he got down, the paps started wishing him ‘shaadi mubarak’. RK waved at them and posed with a thumbs up and walked inside. He seemed to be in a rush and got inside quickly.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir embarked on their new journey as a married couple with a heartfelt post. The ‘Highway’ actress shared a note online that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

