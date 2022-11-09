Ranbir Kapoor spotted in a bearded look as he arrives at hospital to meet Alia Bhatt and princess Kapoor; PIC

Ranbir Kapoor , who clocked 15 years in Bollywood today, is currently beaming with joy as he recently welcomed his daughter with Alia Bhatt. After getting married in April this year, the lovebirds welcomed their little bundle of joy on November 6 at H.N Reliance Foundation hospital in Mumbai. The actress delivered their daughter at 12.05 pm. Currently, Alia and junior Kapoor are in the hospital and a while ago, daddy cool Ranbir was seen arriving to meet them.

On Tuesday, Ranbir was papped for the first time post becoming a father. He was seen leaving the hospital. Today, the paparazzi caught him arriving at the hospital in his car. He was seen sporting a white shirt with a heavily bearded look. It seems like he is prepping for his next Brahmastra 2 while enjoying the new phase of life. Have a look:

Earlier, an excited granddaughter Neetu Kapoor interacted with the paparazzi and spilled the beans on her princess. While expressing her happiness, Neetu also revealed if the baby girl looks like Alia or Ranbir. She shared, “Abhi choti hai, aaj hi huyi hai. Toh fir pata nahi itna, but she is very cute." While giving an update on new mommy Alia's health, she shared, "Ekdum first class, absolutely okay. Everything is fine."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s statement

Soon after they welcomed their baby girl, Alia and Ranbir shared an official announcement. In their statement, they wrote that they are bursting with love and called themselves ‘obsessed parents’. Their note read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir and Alia were recently seen in Brahmastra. The film proved to be a major hit at the box office. Now, Ranbir is all set to be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.