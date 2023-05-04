Ranbir Kapoor 'stammered' as a child, shares priceless advice for fans who face similar issue

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors from the current generation in the Indian film industry. Ever since he stepped into parenthood, the actor has been on cloud 9. After his wedding with Alia Bhatt, the couple welcomed their first child last year in November. He was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which also starred Shraddha Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film was directed by Luv Ranjan and it faired well at the box office. In a recent virtual interaction with his fans, Ranbir shared that as a child he used to stammer a lot.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals stammering as a child

During a fan interaction, one of Ranbir Kapoor’s fans asked him a question and he was stammering while asking his question. After answering this question, the Shamshera actor opened up about his growing-up years and revealed that not many people know that the actor wasn’t as comfortable with his speech as he is now. “When I was little, even I used to stammer a lot. When someone would ask me my name, I would stammer at that also. It happens sometimes even now but you should just try and be very balanced, and try and meditate.” He further told his fan, “You should try and keep yourself as calm as possible and not think about this. Don’t ever feel embarrassed about it. Just speak your heart.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor talked about taking a break after Animal. He said, “Well, I hope I like something soon but I am happy with this break as I have just become a father so I will get some time to spend with my daughter. And nothing has really appealed to me and I do not want to be one of those actors who just sign films to make money unless I really like something," he said.