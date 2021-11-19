Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal release pushed, to hit screens now on Independence Day weekend in 2023

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor cannot wait to see the star on the big screen since the theatres have reopened and amid all the buzz, a release of one of his films has now been pushed further. Reportedly, Ranbir's collaboration, Animal with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now got a new release date and will hit the screens on Independence Day weekend in 2023. Initially, the release for Ranbir's film was announced to be Dussehra 2022 earlier this year.

T-Series Twitter handle shared the news and wrote, "Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama film, ANIMAL to hit theaters worldwide on 11th August 2023." The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal that Ranbir's collab with Sandeep has been pushed to August 11, 2023, and will not be released on Dussehra 2022. The tweet read, "RANBIR KAPOOR - SANDEEP REDDY VANGA'S 'ANIMAL' ARRIVES ON 11 AUG 2023... #RanbirKapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's [#ArjunReddy, #KabirSingh] first collaboration #Animal to release in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 #IndependenceDay weekend."

Take a look:

#Xclusiv... RANBIR KAPOOR - SANDEEP REDDY VANGA'S 'ANIMAL' ARRIVES ON 11 AUG 2023... #RanbirKapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's [#ArjunReddy, #KabirSingh] first collaboration #Animal to release in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 #IndependenceDay weekend. pic.twitter.com/9lSUgjL08q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2021

This means Ranbir will now have 2 releases in 2023 including Animal and Luv Ranjan's film with Shraddha Kapoor. It was this week that the new release date for Luv Ranjan's film also was announced. Talking about Animal, the film was announced in the beginning of 2021 with an interesting teaser that had Ranbir's voiceover. The intriguing dialogues had left fans curious to know more about the film. This marks his first collaboration with Kabir Singh director.

Besides this, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his film Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film has been awaiting release for a while. Now, it will be releasing next year on Holi 2022.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor to begin Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal from Summer 2022 with a 6 month schedule