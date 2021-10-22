Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra’s upcoming schedule to commence in second week of November?

As per the latest reports, the upcoming schedule of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film ‘Brahmastra’ is likely to begin in the second week of November. The Ayan Mukerji directed action fantasy adventure features Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, Alia Bhatt as Isha, with Amitabh Bachchan as the Guru, Nagarjuna as an archaeologist and Shah Rukh Khan in a guest appearance playing the role of a scientist.

The shooting of the Ranbir-Alia starrer suffered setbacks during the pandemic due to COVID-19 protocols as the workforce had to be restricted on the set. Now in a recent update, a source close to ETimes revealed the plans for the upcoming schedule of the film. The source said, “There will be some crucial scenes and a big song, which was put on hold due to no crowd protocols. They will be shooting this song, too.”

In February this year, Nagarjuna had completed shooting for his portions in Brahmastra. He had taken to his social media handle and thanked the team. He had written, “And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra”.

Ali too took to her social media handle and wrote, “Thank you for the memories sir… such an honour to work with you… with the end of filming so near... can’t help but look back on what a journey it has been so far on the film.. & the excitement of what lies ahead is another journey ALL TOGETHER."