As Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju clocks in 2 years, Dia Mirza pens a note of gratitude: Will be forever grateful

Today, Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and others completes 2 years today. As the film clocked in 2 years, Dia penned a note and thanked the team for their support.
2462 reads Mumbai
2 years back, on June 29, a biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Sanju released in theatres. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, the film managed to chronicle the events in the actor’s life and portrayed how he struggled and achieved success again. The film also starred Dia Mirza as Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay’s wife. While the film was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, it was produced by him and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Sanju remained special for fans of Sanjay Dutt and many loved how Ranbir and Dia played the real life couple on screen.

On the film’s second anniversary, Dia took to social media to pen a note of gratitude to the team of Sanju. Along with her note, Dia also shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film. In one of the photos, we can see Rajkumar Hirani explaining scenes to Dia while in another photo, we see Ranbir as Sanju sitting next to the actress and the other actors. Dia remembered the shoot days and expressed thanks to everyone associated with the biopic. 

Dia wrote, “Will be forever grateful for the trust, the love and joy this team gave me. Thank you #TeamSanju.” Dia’s performance as Manyata won over the hearts of people and the film also was loved by fans. 

Here is Dia’s note on 2 years of Sanju:

Meanwhile, Sanju went on to become a huge success at the box office. Not just this, for the film, Ranbir won many awards including the Best Actor Award at the Filmfare ceremony in 2018. Rajkumar Hirani won the best director Filmfare award for the same and Vicky Kaushal bagged Best Supporting Award at the ceremony for his role of Kamli. 

Credits :Instagram

