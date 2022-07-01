Ranbir Kapoor steals hearts as he switches on his desi charm in a black kurta at a shoot; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor might not be active on social media, but every now and then his photos keep popping up on Instagram and Twitter, leaving fans elated. The actor will soon be seen on the silver screen after a gap of four years, as he has upcoming two big-budget entertainers Shamshera and Brahmastra. Ahead of the films’ releases, Ranbir will soon get busy with promotions and interviews. Speaking of which, a few hours back, YouTuber and influencer Niharika Nm took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of photos with Ranbir, and you should not miss them!

In the photos shared by Niharika, both Ranbir and she can be seen standing in front of each other, while they are decked up in stunning ethnic wear. The Barfi actor is a sight for sore eyes in his all-black look featuring a kurta, a pair of trousers, and juttis. His hair is nicely done and he looks quite handsome in the photos. Niharika, on the other hand, is seen dressed up in a beautiful, bright red lehenga. She also has her hair and makeup done. From the photos, it can be said that Ranbir and Niharika might be collaborating for a fun sketch. In the past, the YouTuber has collaborated with the likes of Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Mahesh Babu, and Yash, ahead of their film releases.

Ranbir Kapoor stuns in black ethnic wear:

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. He will then be seen in Dharma Productions’ mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be seen in the romantic drama with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan on Holi next year , and then, he will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, which is among the most-awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence day 2023.

