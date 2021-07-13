Ranbir Kapoor to step into Sourav Ganguly’s shoes for the legendary cricketer’s biopic?

Sourav Ganguly has recently given a nod for his biopic and there have been speculations about who will essay his role on the big screen.

The entertainment industry has been witnessing a trend of biopics of late and there has been an inclination towards sports celebs. So far, we have seen biopics on renowned athlete Milkha Singh, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Phogaat sisters, hockey player Sandeep Singh and many more. And now a new name is all set to join the list. We are talking about ace cricketer Sourav Ganguly. According to media reports, Sourav Ganguly, fondly referred to as Dada by his massive fan following, has given a nod for his biopic.

Confirming the news, Ganguly told News18, “Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything”. Ever since the news came to light, there have been speculations about who will essay the role of Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. According to a report published in News18, is being considered for the role. The report suggested that while Ganguly had mentioned Ranbir’s name to the makers, there are two other actors on the list as well. Meanwhile talking about the biopic, the movie will chronicle Sourav’s entire journey from the cricket ground to becoming the BCCI president.

If the reports turned out to be true, this will be the second time that Ranbir will be a part of a biopic. Earlier, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor had essayed Sanjay Dutt’s role in his biopic Sanju and had undergone a massive transformation for the same.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt: Net worth to family bonding, How they're on the way to being the next power couple

Credits :News18

Share your comment ×