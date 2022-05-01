Ranbir Kapoor strikes his signature pose as he gets snapped outside Jackky Bhagnani's house; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most recent newlyweds in Bollywood. Ever since he got married fans have been going gaga over the wedding pictures. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt got hitched in the presence of their family and close friends on April 14. Both the stars had resumed their work immediately after their wedding festivities. Today too the actor was spotted in his usual casual attire and a cap as he was all set to enter Jackky Bhagnani’s house.

In the pictures, we can see him wearing a white tee that he paired with blue denim. The actor layered it with blue checks shirt and wore his cap. He also covered his face with a mask and completed his look with white sneakers. Ranbir stopped and posed for the paps with his signature victory sign as he got down from the car.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently Ranbir Kapoor started shooting for his upcoming movie Animal. His video with Rashmika Mandanna on the streets of Manali went viral. In the video, the two stars were seen dressed in ethnic wear as they geared up for the shot. Talking about Animal, it also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is being directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and backed by T-Series. It is all set to hit the screens in 2023.

Besides this, Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda & Nitasha look pretty in UNSEEN pic from Ranbir-Alia wedding