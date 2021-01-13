Ranbir Kapoor takes time off his shooting schedule to celebrate Lohri in Delhi; See unseen PICS & VIDEOS

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in Delhi where he has been shooting for Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor. He also celebrated Lohri in the national capital.

jetted off to Delhi with a few days back to begin with the shoot of his upcoming movie helmed by Luv Ranjan. This is for the first time that the two actors will be collaborating for a project together much to the excitement of the fans. The paparazzi also spotted both of them at the airport as they prepared to take off to the national capital. We have now come across a few unseen pictures and videos from Delhi.

These unseen pictures show Ranbir Kapoor celebrating Lohri with a few other people. It seems like the actor has taken some time off his busy schedule to indulge in the festivities. The actor is wearing a blue gingham print shirt, jeans and a brown jacket. He also masks up while keeping in mind the present rules and regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Brahmastra star is also seen taking part in the Lohri rituals in the video.

Check out the unseen pictures and the video below:

Ranbir and Shraddha’s movie is yet to be titled and the fans are eagerly waiting to know about the same. Apart from that, the actor is also awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Brahmastra co-starring , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. The much-awaited movie has been produced by and directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be teaming up with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor for Shamshera. The action drama has been directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra.

