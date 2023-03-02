Ranbir Kapoor talks about having heartbreaks; Admits 'sometimes a white lie is nice'

Ranbir Kapoor has been on a promotional spree as his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is about to release on 8th March. The actor along with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor has been going from city to city to meet his fans and promote his film. Well, at a lot of events he has been talking about the love and affection he has for his daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor. In fact, the Shamshera star has also showered love on his wife Alia Bhatt on several occasions. But now at a recent event, the actor opened up about the time when he was heartbroken.

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about being heartbroken

At a recent event when Ranbir Kapoor was asked if he has ever been heartbroken, the actor replied with an affirmative and said that it is humanly impossible. He further added that the heart is a fragile thing and also admitted that sometimes it is difficult for introverts to speak about their heartbreaks but that does not mean they did not have a heartbreak. They can still have multiple heartbreaks without anyone knowing about it. Later, Ranbir was also asked if he has ever lied in a relationship, to this, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor replied that sometimes the truth does more harm to a person than a white lie. He further made it clear that the truth should always be made a priority but sometimes a white lie is also nice.

Ranbir Kapoor expresses love for his daughter Raha

Ever since he started promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor has openly discussed his daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor on several occasions. The actor expressed that he is scared to talk about his feelings as he thinks all the happiness will go away. But he also knows in the back of his head that one thing that will remain with him till the day he dies is this love that he has never felt towards anyone.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor reveals teaming up with Alia Bhatt to expose Ranbir Kapoor’s fake Insta account; Here’s why