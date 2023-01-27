Ranbir Kapoor, team Animal watch Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan; Fans ask Sandeep Reddy Vanga to do a film with SRK

Actor Ranbir Kapoor , who set the box office on fire last year with his film Brahmastra, was seen enjoying Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's much-awaited film, Pathaan. The new daddy in town is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Amid shooting for the film in Delhi, the actor and the entire team of Animal watched Pathaan together in a special screening. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media and shared a happy picture with the team after watching the film.

In the picture, Ranbir is seen happily posing with Sandeep and the team. They all are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles after watching SRK 's action film. Team Animal is posing with Pathaan written in the backdrop on the big screen. Their faces show that they enjoyed the film to the fullest. Sandeep shared the picture on his Instagram handle without any caption. Have a look:

Soon after Sandeep posted the picture, fans were seen dropping comments on it. A lot of fans asked him to collaborate with King Khan on a film. A comment read, "Pls make a film with SRK , atleast a cameo need in Spirit. Waiting for Animal." Another fan wrote, "Sir need a film with you n srk, you said you want 90's wala srk bring it on." One of the comments also read, "Srk and Sandeep comboo plssss."

Rashmika took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with team Animal post the screening. Along with it, she wrote, "Team Animal watched and fully enjoyed Pathaan. @iamsrk sir @deepikapadukone ma'am @thejohnabraham sir... an absolute treat.. thankyou so much for this. Congratulations Siddharth Anand sir and @yrf." Have a look: