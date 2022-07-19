Ranbir Kapoor tells if he & Alia Bhatt will be okay with their kid being papped: We’ll take the right decision

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been enjoying the best time of their lives these days. The power couple, who tied the knot in April 2022, are expecting their first child. The big announcement was made by Alia on social media as she had shared a pic from her scan from the hospital. As Ranbir and Alia are excited to embrace parenthood for the first time, fans have been quite eager to know about how they are preparing themselves for this new chapter of life. Amid this, Ranbir was recently quizzed about his thoughts on getting his kids clicked by shutterbugs.

To note, the paparazzi culture is a part and parcel of celeb life and the star kids are often chased by the shutterbugs. So, when Ranbir was asked if he and Alia will be fine with their kids getting clicked by the paparazzi, he stated, “I don't know. I haven't reached that point yet. We are very excited. We will take the right decision. There is a certain demand for a personal life on the media, but I don't know”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The movie will mark the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor’s return to the big screen after four years and will be releasing on July 29. He will be seen sharing the screen with his wife Alia Bhatt for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra which is scheduled to release on September 9. Besides, he is also working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s yet to be titled project with Shraddha Kapoor.

