Ranbir Kapoor tells paps ‘building mein mat aana’ amid COVID wave as he & Alia Bhatt reach Neetu’s home; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reach Neetu Kapoor’s residence for Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary. The couple was clicked outside the residence.

The country is going through the worst phase due to the second wave of Coronavirus. The cases are on the rise and people are losing their loved ones. The government is facing a shortage of oxygen cylinders and hospital beds. Amid this pandemic situation, and his family are observing the first death anniversary of veteran actor . The late actor passed away last year in Mumbai. However, Ranbir Kapoor was seen at his mother ’s house along with his girlfriend .

A video of them entering the building has gone viral and we also got a hand of the video. But what grab attention was the actor who asked shutterbugs to not enter the building. In the video, it is seen that Alia dressed in ethnic attire came out of the car and entered the building in a hurry. And then the actor was coming out of the car. He was covered with shutterbugs which made him a little annoyed and he said to them, “Tum log galat kar rahe ho. Building mein mat ana.” The actor was irritated when he saw the paparazzi not following the social distancing rule.

It is to be noted here that Neetu, Ranbir, and Alia had tested positive for COVID 19. They have recovered now. The couple has just returned from the Maldives.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has also been hospitalized after being tested positive. He was shifted to ICU in the morning today. His five staff members were also tested positive.

