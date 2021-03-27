Ranbir Kapoor tests COVID 19 negative confirms Randhir Kapoor; Latter says 'He is fine now & I've met him'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was recently seen joining his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for Rishi Kapoor's prayer meeting, has tested negative for COVID 19. This was confirmed by his uncle Randhir Kapoor in a chat.

It was a few weeks ago that 's mother had revealed in a post on Instagram that her son had tested positive for COVID 19. She had shared the news with all his fans and informed them that the Animal star was in home quarantine. This week, at 's prayer meeting, Ranbir was seen performing puja for his late father with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni that led fans to speculate that the actor had recovered. And now, this has been confirmed by uncle Randhir Kapoor.

In a chat with PTI, Randhir Kapoor confirmed that Ranbir had indeed tested negative for COVID 19. Though the senior star added that he did not know when Ranbir tested negative for COVID 19, he assured that the Brahmastra actor is now doing fine. Randhir even went on to add that after Ranbir tested negative for COVID 19, he has met him. Talking about Ranbir's health, Randhir said, "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him."

It was on Thursday this week that Riddhima had shared a photo with Ranbir sitting by her side while they performed a puja for late Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima was seen in a mask while Ranbir was seen with a beard and glasses on. Seeing the photo, fans surely had heaved a sigh of relief knowing that the actor had tested negative for the virus and that he was fine. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir had resumed shooting for Brahmastra with a few weeks ago. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . Besides this, Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan's next with and Sandeep Reddy's Animal with Anil Kapoor.

