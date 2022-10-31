Ranbir Kapoor to appear in special song in Bosco Martis’s Rocket Gang; Deets INSIDE

Ranbir Kapoor is currently spending some quality time with family, especially with his wife Alia Bhatt who is expected to deliver their baby soon by the year-end. While fans are keeping their fingers crossed and praying that the couple embraces the feeling of parenthood soon, a new development has surfaced with respect to the Rockstar actor's career front.

As reported by news agency, Press Trust of India, Ranbir Kapoor is set to feature in a song sequence of choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis’ directorial debut “Rocket Gang”.

The film ‘Rocket Gang’ is being produced by Zee Studios. The dance fantasy comedy features ‘Student of the Year 2’ actor Aditya Seal and ‘Drishyam 2’ actor Nikita Dutta in lead roles.

For those who are unaware, Martis had in the past collaborated with Kapoor, by choreographing songs for his films such as ‘Tamasha’ and ‘Rockstar’ with his work partner Caesar Gonsalves.

“The teaser of the song will be unveiled next week,” the makers said in a statement, as reported by PTI.

Martis, as reported by PTI, said, “I am so thrilled to have Ranbir as the special guest. He is a great actor and a great dancer. I have choreographed the entire song and I am really happy. I am excited to release the song’s teaser on Monday and see the response of the fans over it.”

Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios, also thanked Ranbir Kapoor for agreeing to make an appearance in the song. “The children are going to love him. ‘Rocket Gang’ is a very special film. Zee Studios is happy and grateful that he agreed to come on board for this special cameo,” added Patel, as reported by PTI.

The movie is set to hit the theatres on November 11. Film Companion, on October 21 this year, published a report highlighting about Martis’s keen interest in storytelling. Martis said, “Storytelling has always been my lifeline, my way of expressing. Oftentimes we cannot possibly communicate through words, stories will do it for you. That was also my vision for Rocket Gang.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s Work Front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is set to work alongside actor Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role in the film ‘Animal’. Kapoor will also be next seen in a film with actor Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's as-yet untitled romance.

