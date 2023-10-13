Ranbir Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana: 5 actors who make for perfect fit to play Kishore Kumar in his biopic

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Kishore Kumar is one of the most legendary playback singers and actors in Bollywood. On his death anniversary (October 13th), let's take a look at all the Bollywood actors who can effortlessly portray him on the big screen. The list includes names like Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Ayushmann Khurrana among others.

Actors who can portray Kishore Kumar on screen

1) Ranbir Kapoor - While Ranbir Kapoor was in talks to star in a Kishore Kumar biopic, the project has been in the making for a while. The actor is, however, a great fit for the role because of his chameleon-like ability to adapt to different roles. With Rockstar, he has proven that he can play singers well on screen.

2) Ayushmann Khurrana - Just like Kishore Da, Ayushmann Khurrana is also a talented singer and actor. Earlier, he had expressed his interest in portraying the legend on-screen. We can hope that this dream of Ayushmann comes true someday.

3) Ranveer Singh - Ranveer Singh's energy is on par with any other Bollywood actor. That can be bottled and channeled well if he gets to portray Kishore Kumar on the silver screen. Both these personalities exude great energy and have a charming demeanor.

4) Shahid Kapoor - In his long and successful career, Shahid Kapoor has proven that he can get into all kinds of roles. His charm and effortlessness in front of the camera make him a suitable candidate to play the Padosan actor.

5) Vicky Kaushal - In just a short span of time, Vicky has become one of the most bankable names as well as one of the finest talents in Bollywood. His ability to get under the skin of a character unlike anyone, makes us want to see him portray Kishore Kumar for the big screen.

About Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar is widely considered to be one of the finest Indian playback singers of all time. He sang in many languages including Hindi, Odia, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada and others. Apart from his singing, Kumar was also a successful actor and appeared in films like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Char Paise and Padosan. On October 13, 1987, Kumar passed away at the age of 58.

