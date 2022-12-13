Ranbir Kapoor to have a cameo in Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera?

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the film industry, he made his debut in the 2007 film, Saawariya with Sonam Kapoor in the lead and rose to prominence with Wake Up Sid co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma and the romantic comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani which also featured Katrina Kaif in the lead. He is currently embracing fatherhood as he and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first newborn child, Raha on November 6, 2022. The actor, who was last seen in the hit film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, is also set to make a special appearance in the upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir will be making an appearance in the song Bijli, which is a dance number featuring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. Govinda Naam Mera also features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The comedy thriller film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under the banner Dharma Productions, in association with Viacom18 Studios. The music of the film is composed by Meet Bros, Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Sachin–Jigar, Rochak Kohli. Meanwhile, Govinda Naam Mera will premiere on 16 December 2022 on Disney+Hotstar.

About Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra

Meanwhile, Ranbir's Brahmastra also starred Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo in it. The film was directed by Ayan Mukerji and was theatrically released on 9 September 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Two sequels of Brahmastra are also being developed simultaneously.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Ranbir will next star with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's as-yet untitled romance. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.