Ranbir Kapoor to have minimalistic look as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana film? Here's what we know

Following his box office success with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for his next venture, Ramayana, alongside director Nitesh Tiwari. As fans anticipate the film, recent details reveal Ranbir's approach to his role, opting for a lean and non-bulky appearance, emphasising a minimalist style.

Ranbir Kapoor’s look for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor recently underwent a look test for his role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. As per India Today, Ranbir's portrayal of Lord Ram will be characterised by a minimalist appearance. A photoshoot was conducted to finalise his look, with a focus on maintaining Ranbir's natural lean avatar. While extensive preparations are underway for other characters like Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, and more, the emphasis remains on Ranbir Kapoor.

Director Nitesh Tiwari has decided against the actor bulking up or gaining extra muscle for the role. Impressively, Ranbir's bare-bodied look as Lord Ram, adorned with golden and gem-studded ornaments, has garnered praise from those who have seen the photos.

Ranbir Kapoor to undergo special diction and dialogue training

Ranbir Kapoor is dedicated to thorough preparation before commencing the shoot for Ramayana. As per a report by India Today, director Nitesh Tiwari has established a specialised team for the film's diction and dialogue, with meticulous attention given to costumes and character appearances, the diction expert ensures Ranbir aligns with the film's vision. The Animal actor, in a significant role, spends hours rehearsing and sharing videos with the director. The world of Ramayana has been designed by Oscar Winning VFX company, DNEG, who is also producing this epic.

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

On October 3, 2023, Pinkvilla broke the news that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are confirmed to portray Lord Ram and Sita, respectively, while Yash will take the role of Raavan. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed project is scheduled to commence filming in the first quarter of 2024, with Ranbir leading the way and Sai and Yash joining the cast in July 2024. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively disclosed that Sunny Deol will take on the role of Lord Hanuman, with filming slated to begin in May 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor to undergo special diction and dialogue training for Ramayana? Here’s what we know