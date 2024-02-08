Ranbir Kapoor to undergo special diction and dialogue training for Ramayana? Here’s what we know

Ranbir Kapoor, after making a huge impact at the box office with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, is now gearing up for his next project, Ramayana, in collaboration with Nitesh Tiwari. As fans eagerly await the film, new information has emerged about Ranbir's preparation for his role. It is said that he is focusing on improving his diction and dialogue delivery.

Here's how Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for his role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor is going all out to ensure that he prepares thoroughly before the film starts shooting. As per a report by India Today, Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari has formed a dedicated team for the film's diction and dialogue department. Apart from the dialogues, great attention has also been paid to the costumes and appearances of the characters.

The report further claims that the diction expert will make sure that the dialogue delivery of Ranbir Kapoor’s character aligns with the vision of the film. Furthermore, the Animal actor who is preparing to play an important role has been spending hours reading dialogues and sending videos to the director.

If a source mentioned in the report is to be believed, the film is being created on a big scale and the VFX and special effects will also be on an international level. “Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognize a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice,” the source said.

Advertisement

He further added, “In ‘Ramayana’, Nitesh wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new.”

Sunny Deol to essay Lord Hanuman in Ramayana

It was just a few days back that Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Sunny Deol has agreed to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the film. The actor will start filming for his role in May 2024. The epic trilogy will feature Gadar 2 in a guest appearance in the first part, while the second and third parts of the epic trilogy will have his complete presence.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan does not watch most of her films but wants him to see THIS one