Ranbir Kapoor touches SS Rajamouli’s feet while promoting Brahmastra in Chennai with Nagarjuna; WATCH

Brahmastra is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. The Ayan Mukerji film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is all set to release in a couple of days and fans are already jumping with joy. Well, the stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and recently Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and SS Rajamouli were in Chennai to promote the film. A clip of the three stars posing for the paparazzi has gone viral on social media. In the clip, we can see Ranbir touching Rajamouli’s feet and it is winning the hearts.

Ranbir Kapoor touching SS Rajamouli’s feet

Ranbir Kapoor who was dressed in a white tee layered with a denim jacket and cream-coloured pants and completed his look with white shoes and black sunglasses was talking to Nagarjuna. The moment SS Rajamouli came towards them, Ranbir without wasting a minute bent down and touched his feet. Later Rajamouli hugged the actor and then the trio posed for the paparazzi.

Check out the video:

SS Rajamouli hails Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra

Talking about Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli, on Wednesday, said that the film will take Indian culture to the world. He also shared that what he liked the most about Ayan Mukerji's upcoming magnum opus is that it is a commercial way of telling the story of 'astras'. Rajamouli, who is presenting the film, shared that it’s not only one of the most-awaited films of the year, but that it also has one of the costliest production.

Brahmastra

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse.'

