Ranbir Kapoor on transforming into two characters in Shamshera: The transition was interesting as an actor

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the screens with the action entertainer film, Shamshera. This marks the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's comeback after his 2018 film, Sanju, and it is one of the most anticipated events among fans and audiences. The film will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. In it, Ranbir will play a double role for the first time in his career, now, the actor opened up about his transformation.

Ranbir will be playing the father, Shamshera, and the son, Balli in the film. In a video shared by Yash Raj Film's social media, he revealed that the transition was very exciting for him. “Shamshera is one of those films that when the narration got over, I knew for a fact that I had to be a part of the film. It’s amazing that I’m playing two characters in one film! Both are very different and unique but their heart and their head is very similar. The transition from Shamshera to Balli was very interesting for me as an actor.” Further, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor shared that Shamshera is a part of a tribe, and the leader of the tribe, while, Balli is born in the prison of Kaza!

Check it out:

In the video, director Karan Malhotra called Ranbir one of the best actors of the generation and said that he has broken all stereotypes. "He has destroyed all the shackles of his past work to get that intensity, he has done a remarkable job in Shamshera. He has gone beyond my expectations," said Malhotra. Shamshera is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir will star next in Brahmastra, Animal, and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pivotal role.

