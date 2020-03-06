Ranbir Kapoor is a treat for sore eyes in THESE unseen shoot pics but it’s his dedication that we can’t ignore

Ranbir Kapoor is fairly away from the limelight post his last film Sanju. However, some unseen photos from a shoot have surfaced on social media that prove not just dedication to work but also the fact that he is a visual treat for all. Check it out.

While fans of are eagerly waiting for his 2 releases this year, Shamshera and Brahmastra, the star is busy completing the shoot of the latter with , Amitabh Bachchan and others. Often, Ranbir is spotted in the city when he heads out. However, rarely do we ever come across his photos on social media, owing to his absence from Instagram and Twitter. However, recently, some behind-the-scenes photos of Ranbir from an ad shoot are doing rounds on Instagram that definitely will make your day.

The photos of Ranbir that are doing rounds on social media are the behind-the-scenes shots from a shoot. In the photos, the rugged, sweaty and ripped look of the Brahmastra star makes them a soothing retreat for his fans. While the handsome star can be seen extremely engrossed in his work and conversations with the shoot crew, we can’t help but notice his effort to achieve perfection. Ranbir can be seen sporting denim on denim look in one of the photos.

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her phone’s wallpaper; Fans suspect it’s a pic with Ranbir Kapoor)

In other pictures, the handsome star can be seen clad in a white sleeveless tee with jeans and his denim jacket can be seen tied around his waist. With the sweat and the messy look, one can surely notice the effort Ranbir may have been putting in to make the shoot perfect.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s unseen photos:

Meanwhile, recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Brahmastra in which Ranbir was seen helping Big B with wireless headphones. In another post, Big also praised Ranbir’s talent and acting skills. Brahmastra will also be the first film in which Alia Bhatt will be seen with Ranbir. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . The release date for Brahmastra was announced a few weeks back. It will hit the screens on December 4, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More