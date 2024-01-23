Ranbir Kapoor turns into a protective husband at Ram Temple; fans call Alia Bhatt ‘lucky’-PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two often become the talk of the town whenever they step out in public. Be it their mushy posts for each other or their PDA in public, everything is loved by their fans. Well, yesterday was a big day for all the Ram bhakts as Lord Ram finally came back to Ayodhya. The Ram Mandir was inaugurated with a lot of pomp and show and amongst big personalities from every field many Bollywood celebs too attended the event. Several moments got highlighted but one of them was the Shamshera star being a protective hubby for his wife.

Ranbir Kapoor holds Alia Bhatt and protects her

As we all know, the Ram temple was too crowded yesterday as the Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place. Amidst this, many Bollywood biggies were present to grace the event. Later, they even went inside the temple for the darshan. Although, many pictures and videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have made it to the internet the one video that has everyone’s attention is where the Wake Up Sid actor is being a protective husband. In the pictures, we can see that the actor is walking right behind Alia and is holding her arms with both his hands making sure that she is protected from the crowd.

Have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor wished Raha to be there at Ayodhya for the event

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. In an interview with Times Now when asked about his experience of the grand event, Ranbir said that he feels extremely lucky and proud to be present at the ceremony. He said, "I feel extremely lucky and proud to be here." The Animal actor then said that he wished he could bring his daughter Raha to the ceremony. "I wish I could have brought my daughter Raha to experience this historic moment”, he said.

Alia Bhatt’s saree depicted the Ramayana

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked stunning in their traditional outfits at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony yesterday. But one of the eagle-eyed fans noted that the light blue colored saree that the actress wore contained the entire Ramayana told through motifs. The user wrote, "Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs," pointing out the portrayal of "Hanuman ji, Ram Setu, and lord Ram."

More about the ceremony

The Pran Pratistha ceremony denotes the sanctification of the idol of Ram Lalla, the youthful incarnation of Lord Ram inside Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration ritual started at around 12:30 pm and ended at 1 pm IST. The ceremony was attended by several big film celebrities, industrialists, and politicians. As per The Times of India, the pran pratistha includes many rituals chanting mantras and vedas. It consists of the shobha yatra, adhivas, ritual bath, and opening of the eyes.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

It is reported that Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana. The role of Sita will be essayed by south sensation Sai Pallavi and Raavan will be played by KGF star Yash.

