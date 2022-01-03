Ranbir Kapoor turns into a protective boyfriend for Alia Bhatt as he shields her during airport chaos; PIC

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are head over heels in love with each other and there are no second thoughts about it. And while the couple is going strong with their relationship, Ranbir and Alia were seen celebrating their New Year 2022 together with a quick getaway. In fact, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress had even given a glimpse of their new year moments on social media. And now after welcoming 2022 together, Ranbir and Alia are back in the town and were papped at the airport today.

While the lovebirds were seen walking out of the airport, Ranbir’s gesture towards Alia Bhatt is winning hearts. In the pics, as Alia and Ranbir made their way out of the airport, the couple was surrounded by paps as they walked towards their car. Amid this, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor being a doting boyfriend that he is made sure to shield his lady amid this chaos as she was seen entering the car and was seen having her back.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about directorial Brahmastra. The fantasy drama will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the lead. Recently the makers had unveiled the first look poster of the movie and revealed that Brahmastra will be releasing on September 9 this year.