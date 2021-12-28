Ranbir Kapoor in UNSEEN BTS pic of Brahmastra will raise your excitement as Ayan Mukerji & team work on edit

Ever since Ayan Mukerji had announced the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer movie Brahmastra, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. Unfortunately, the film had got delayed on several occasions and the fact that Ayan and his team is working tirelessly in completing the film for years is not hidden anymore. The first-ever logo launch event of Brahmastra had taken place in Prayagraj in 2019 and since then, the excitement level of fans only got up. After a long wait finally, the film is scheduled to hit the screens in 2022, and right before the year ends, Ayan took to his Instagram handle to share how much hard work is going on in his office by his team on this much-awaited movie.

Ayan Mukerji shared a couple of pictures and we bet these will get you quite excited for Brahmastra. In the first picture, we can see a room that has a lot of stuff related to the film. The whiteboard has some plans written on it, we can see a ‘trishul’ kept in front of the board that we saw Ranbir Kapoor holding in his hand in the motion poster. Then there is a poster of the film stuck on the wall too. In the next picture, we can see two of his teammates working on the edit with RK on their screen. The next picture looks like a scene from the movie with Ranbir standing in the middle of the frame in front of a fire and we can see ‘dussehra mahotsav’ written in the background. Sharing these pictures, Ayan wrote, “Core #lastdaysof2021 #brahmastra.”



To note, Brahmastra will mark Alia’s first collaboration with beau Ranbir Kapoor. The fantasy drama will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. While Brahmastra has been in the making for over two years now, the film will release on September 9, 2022.

