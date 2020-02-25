Ranbir Kapoor Upcoming Movies 2020: Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Shamshera, films releasing this year

Ranbir Kapoor Upcoming movies 2020 List: Two of the actor's most awaited films are all set to release this year, and we definitely can't wait to see him back in action.

is definitely the man of the hour given how all eyes are on him since he will be returning to the screens after no films for one entire year. While many actors believe in giving their on-screen time a break even though they are busy working on multiple films. Ranbir has been one of the finest actors in B-town and he has managed to give some of the best performances in the form of films like Barfi, Tamasha, Rockstar, and so many others.

Ranbir was last seen in Sanju, where he played Sanjay Dutt, and oh boy, did he nail the look, the dialect, and everything else that came along with him. Ranbir also went on to win the best male actor award at Filmfare for his role in the film. Meanwhile, the actor has a lot in store, and while this is just the beginning of the year and we are sure that there are films in the pipeline, we do have certainty about at least two of his film releases this year.

Here's a list of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movies in 2020:

1. Shamshera (July 2020)

This Karan Malhotra directorial will see Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor co-star Ranbir Kapoor in the action-packed drama. Slated for a release on July 31, 2020, the movie will see Ranbir taken on a double role, where he will also be playing the father to the titular role, also played by him. The movie has been in talks for a long time now, and will bank upon the holiday weekend that comes along on account of Eid.

2. Brahmastra (December 2020)

The co-starrer is yet another of the most awaited films of this year, or we should call it last year? After multiple delays due to various reasons, the movie will now be releasing on December 4, 2020, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and in important roles. In fact, is reportedly going to have a cameo in this film, and Ayan Mukerji will be directing this wholesome cast. The movie is what can be called magical, but not supernatural, and at the same time, it will have its own layers to it. All in all, we are all looking at something different with this one.

