Ranbir Kapoor urges paparazzi to stay safe as they snap him and Alia Bhatt at Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived in the actor's car and also stopped for a brief minute to speak to the paparazzi. In a video, Ranbir can be seen rolling down his window and talking to them. Check out the video below.

and were spotted on Tuesday evening as they arrived for his late father 's 13th day prayer meet. The couple were snapped by the paparazzi outside Rishi and 's residence which also saw family and friends come together for the occasion. Ranbir and Alia arrived in the actor's car and also stopped for a brief minute to speak to the paparazzi. In a video, Ranbir can be seen rolling down his window as Alia tells the paps to wear masks.

The 'Barfi' actor then goes on to say, "Sab theek hai?" (Is everything okay). They respond by saying everything is fine. The actor also asks, "Par aisa ghum sakte ho kya?" (Are you'll allowed to venture out?). To this, the paps tell Ranbir that they are not supposed to get out of their houses but their boss requested them to go for sometime and see. Ranbir then nodded his head and said, "Dhyaan Rakhna." (Be Safe) before driving off.

Check out Ranbir and Alia's video below:

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda along with her daughter were also seen at the Kapoors' Bandra residence. All the celebrities made sure to take protective measures by wearing masks and gloves.

It will soon be two weeks since Rishi Kapoor bid goodbye after he succumbed to leukemia on 10 April.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×