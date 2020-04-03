Ranbir Kapoor used to sit under his table back in school to look at his teacher?

It looks like Ranbir Kapoor sure was a notorious child and in fact, he happened to embarrass mom Neetu Kapoor back in his school days.

School has been a fun time for all of us and while we have our own set of memories to cherish from back then, there are also stories that seem to be rather funny if we think about them right now but back then, they weren't as funny as one would think. And well, it looks like 's school days was also about being a notorious kid, and we came across this story of his where he used to stare at one of his teacher's legs.

During one of his interactions, Ranbir revealed himself how all the teachers used to wear sarees and there was this one teacher who used to wear a skirt and he used to go under his table to simply look at her legs. In fact, he also went on to reveal how his mother was also called to the school for this and he was merely 8 years old back then. His teacher complained about Ranbir and told her how he states at her legs and this left her embarrassed and despite trying to explain things to him, he did not seem to have understood anything. Eventually, however, his teacher stopped paying attention to any of it.

Well, we all have stories about our school days and some might even be just as quirky as his Ranbir Kapoor's. How many of you all had a similar story to narrate from your school days where looking at a teacher resulted in your parents being called to school?

