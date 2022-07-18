Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt look alluring in ethnic wear as they promote Shamshera; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera has been creating a lot of buzz lately. The period drama directed by Karan Malhotra will be hitting the cinemas on the 22nd of July, and will mark Ranbir’s return to the big screens after four long years. The trailer and songs have left the audience all the more excited to watch how the story will unfold. Ahead of the release, the makers and actors have left no stone unturned to promote their film. Speaking of which, a few moments ago, the star cast of the film was photographed as they promoted Shamshera in Delhi.

Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt promote Shamshera in Delhi

Today, Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor jetted off to the country capital to promote their film. A few moments back, they were papped at the very same event. All three of them decided to make a stylish appearance as they dressed up in chic ethnic wear. Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt twinned as they donned black kurtas with trousers. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor looked gorgeous in her printed Anarkali suit set. She looked flawless with her hair and makeup done perfectly. The shutterbugs photographed them as they interacted with the media.

Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Daroga Shudh Singh played by Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir will be seen in a double role as Shamshera and Balli, while Vaani essays the character of Sona, a dancer. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release on July 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

