Ranbir Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor arrive at a theatre in Mumbai to celebrate Shamshera’s release with fans; PHOTOS

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as their film Shamshera has released today. Fans are super excited to watch the grand clast of Ranbir and Sanjay on the big screens. Well, this film marks the return of the Wake Up Sid actor on the silver screens after almost 4 years and now to celebrate the release of their film with the fans, the stars were spotted at a theatre in Mumbai. Both Vaani and Ranbir looked stunning in their attires and looked happy as they posed for the paps.

In the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor looked funky in his attire. He wore a blue and black coloured sweater tee that he paired over white pants. He wore a chain around his neck, black sunglasses and completed his look with white sports shoes. Vaani Kapoor on the other hand looked elegant in a cream-coloured salwar kameez. She left her hair open and completed her look with a similar colour jooti. She also posed for the paps and smiled for them.

Check out the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor:

Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview revealed that he knows the major USP of Shamshera is Sanjay Dutt vs Ranbir Kapoor and he hopes people love that on the screen. “Sanjay sir has an enigmatic aura about him every time he comes on the big screen and it has been an honour for me to go toe to toe against him. The film is a revenge action spectacle and I’m really happy about how grand our clash is looking on the big screen.”

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

