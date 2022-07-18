Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt off to Delhi for Shamshera promotion; Stylish PICS

Ranbir Kapoor’s much-talked-about movie Shamshera is set to hit the theatres this week and he is making sure to create buzz for his comeback movie. To note, Ranbir was last seen in the 2018 release Sanju and now, he is excited to make a comeback with Karan Malhotra’s period action drama. Apart from Ranbir, Shamshera will also feature Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Ahead of the Shamshera release, the team is busy promoting the movie and it is leaving no stone unturned to keep the excitement among the audience intact.

Recently, the lead cast of Shamshera along with director Karan Malhotra was clicked at the airport as they were heading to the national capital for promotions. In the pics, Ranbir looked dapper in his light-coloured shirt and matching trousers which he had paired with a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, Vaani looked beautiful as a ray of sunshine in her bright yellow coloured ethnic wear while Sanjay Dutt wore a black coloured kurta with trousers as they arrived at the airport.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about Shamshera, the movie will mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with Vaani Kapoor and their sizzling chemistry is grabbing a lot of attention. Besides, Ranbir will also be having a faceoff with Sanjay for the first time on screen. Talking about it, the Rockstar actor stated, “It’s amazing that Sanjay Dutt is my antagonist! When I was 10 or 11, I had Sanjay Dutt’s poster in my cupboard. Then eventually getting to play him in a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani was a dream come true. And finally getting an opportunity to work with him, to act with him, where I am the protagonist and he is the antagonist, it’s incredible”. Shamshera will be hitting the screens on July 22.

