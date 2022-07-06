Ranbir Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor step out looking their absolute best for Shamshera promotions; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor’s fans are in for a treat this month as the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress is set to return to the big screen after four years. The actor, who was last seen in the 2018 release Sanju, is now gearing up for the release of Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the movie is a period action drama and marks Ranbir’s first collaboration with Vaani and their chemistry has already become the talk of the town.

Interestingly, the team has begun with the promotions of Shamshera and recently Ranbir and Vaani were clicked in the city for the same. In the pics, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor looked in his light brown coloured t-shirt with denims and a stylish jacket. He had completed his look with brown shoes and sunglasses and his swag was unmatched. On the other hand, Vaani looked stunning in her shimmery dark copper-coloured ethnic wear and her make-up game on point. In fact, Ranbir and Vaani made for a stylish duo as they geared up for Shamshera promotions.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor’s pic from Shamshera promotions:

During the trailer launch of Shamshera, Ranbir opened up about his transformation for the movie and said it was hard for him. “I think one thing which I really lack as an actor is angst. I am not an angry person. I am a very fun-loving, happy, detached guy. So Karan and I sat a lot together. He said, ‘tere andar se gussa kaise nikalu’. He started going deeper into my personal life about my past because he really wanted to just tap into that side of me,” he added. To note, Shamshera is slated to release on July 22 this year. Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. The fantasy drama is slated to release on September 9 this year.

