Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Vikrant Massey, Dulquer Salmaan; Who can play Sourav Ganguly in his biopic? Vote

One of the biopics that has become the talk of the town off late is the one that will be based on legendary Indian Cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly's life. Sourav Ganguly, whom his fans lovingly call 'Dada', recently revealed to a news channel that he has agreed for a biopic to be made on his life. While he did not reveal any details about the director and more, the former cricketer shared that the film will be in Hindi. Since then, fans of 'Dada' have been contemplating who would be an apt choice to play his character in the biopic.

Since the announcement, many names have come forth whom fans of Sourav Ganguly would love to see in his shoes. However, we have compiled a list of 5 actors including , Vicky Kaushal, Vikrant Massey, Rajkummar Rao, and Dulquer Salmaan, who could possibly take on the role of the prolific personality. While the report by News18 mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor is being considered for Sourav Ganguly's role, it also added that there are two other actors in the race too.

Ranbir Kapoor

Now, talking about Ranbir Kapoor, the actor has a long line of successful films and has the experience to pull off a biopic as he did in Sanju, based on Sanjay Dutt's life. Besides this, Ranbir is also quite active in terms of sports and though he loves to play football, his fans surely think he can pull off playing the ace cricketer too.

Vicky Kaushal

Coming to Vicky Kaushal, the actor has managed to display his acting chops in his previous films like Masaan, Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, URI: The Surgical Strike, and based on his body of work, one can certainly see his versatility. Not just this, Vicky also has an experience of doing a biopic as he shot for Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh and also has Sam Bahadur, a biopic on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, in his kitty. Another reason why he may be apt to fit into Dada's role is the fact that he has managed to transform himself physically for each of his roles quite effortlessly.

Dulquer Salmaan

Moving on, when we talk about Dulquer Salmaan, the handsome South superstar has proved his mettle with several regional films and enjoys a massive fan following across the country. He too has experience with doing biopics as he did a Telugu film named Mahanati. While the role was different, it certainly gave him exposure to doing biopics. His Hindi film, The Zoya Factor showcased him to the audience as a cricketer, and perhaps that itself could prove to his advantage if he steps into the shoes of the legendary cricketer.

Vikrant Massey

Further, Vikrant Massey, who has explored several platforms including TV, OTT, and films, also seems to be an apt choice to play Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. The actor has gradually shown his acting mettle, first with TV, and then with films and OTT. Talking about his filmography, Vikrant has managed to nail his acting in several movies including Chhapaak, Half Girlfriend, and more recently, Haseen Dillruba. His charm and talent make it easy for him to effortlessly slip into any character and while, he may not have experience with a sports flick, his acting chops certainly can make up for it.

Rajkummar Rao

Finally, talking about the last name on the list, Rajkummar Rao. The talented actor has been winning over the hearts of audiences not just in India but globally. Rajkummar's breakthrough performance in Shahid, a biopic on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, won him a National Film Award for Best Actor. With this film, Raj got the experience of working in a biopic early on in his career. Keeping this in mind, he certainly makes for a competitive choice in the list of actors who could probably step into the shoes of Sourav Ganguly.

