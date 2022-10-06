Ranbir Kapoor wants Alia Bhatt to 'get back to work soon' after their baby's birth; Here's why

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The duo is currently basking in the success of their recently released movie Brahmastra, even though, their film was released in theatres on September 9, 2022, the lead actors continue to make headlines with their public appearances and statements. The lovebirds, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their residence in Mumbai, after dating each other for five years, are currently expecting their first child together.

Now, in a new interview with CNBC, the mom-to-be said that Ranbir wants her to “get back to work soon" after the birth of their child. She added that Ranbir is very happy, and has already been like: 'baby you work from this month onwards, I will take time off so you can go to work. I can come back and then you can take time off then we just keep taking time off.' Alia said that Ranbir is very happy to share the baby's responsibility. "In fact, he recently said in an interview that 'I think I have this very big responsibility on my head and that is to send Alia back to work because the fans would really complain and hold me responsible if I don't do my bit as a parent as well,'" she said.

Alia Bhatt's baby shower

On Wednesday, Alia and Ranbir hosted a baby shower, which was attended by her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor, and Shweta Bachchan. Alia’s close friends Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan were present too.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.

