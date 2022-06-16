Ranbir Kapoor wants Brahmastra to break into South Indian markets: It’s a story that needs to be seen

Ranbir Kapoor has expressed the desire that his upcoming film Brahmastra should cross into the South Indian markets. The trailer of the Ranbir and Alia starrer just dropped yesterday and fans are quite excited to watch the mythological fantasy drama in the theatres. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is a pan-India film and will be releasing in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Amid this, in an interview, Ayan, Ranbir and Alia were asked how the film would redefine the image of a pan-India film. Read on to know what Ranbir had to say.

Answering the aforementioned question in a chat with Kaushik Rajaraman on DT Next, Ranbir expressed that it’s the story that matters regardless of the language it’s been told in. He further shared that it has been challenging to break into South Indian markets and that he wants to do that with Brahmastra.

“I think, over the years we've also found it very challenging to break through markets like the Tamil market or the Telugu market, (and) what are the films that they like. It's come to a point where we are liking their films. The Hindi film going audience, we, love watching Tamil cinema and Telugu cinema and that's been proven with the kind like Baahubali and Robot. So, I think we had the first intention of making a story which is universal. Now through marketing, through taking some help from people from the south industry, we really need to break into that market because we want our story to be seen by them. It's a story which needs to be seen,” Ranbir said.

Brahmastra comes out theatrically on the 9th of September. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in key roles.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, and an untitled next with Luv Ranjan alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

