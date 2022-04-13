Ranbir Kapoor was the one to suggest mom Neetu Kapoor to finally REVEAL his wedding date with Alia Bhatt

Everything about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding remained hush-hush till now. But today, post-Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Mehendi ceremony, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor interacted with the paparazzi and revealed their wedding date. They even showered love on their new family member. Soon-to-be mother-in-law shared with Pinkvilla Team, “She is the best, All the best to her”, while Riddhima also added, “Bohot cute hai yaar, ekdum doll jaisi.”

Now, a source close to India Today revealed that soon-to-be groom Ranbir Kapoor was the one who suggested to his mom and sister to reveal the date to the paparazzi. The reports further added that Ranbir has been observing the wedding coverage and media parked outside Vastu, thus he suggested that she should finally make the announcement and end all the speculations around their wedding date.

To note, the couple will tie the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding in the presence of friends and family. Tomorrow their Haldi ceremony will reportedly begin at 9 am , followed by chooda ceremony. Post their wedding, there are reports that suggest Ranbir and Alia will be hosting a grand reception by the end of April and it will be attended by celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will continue to work on her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. Whereas Ranbir Kapoor has Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding date, venue, guest list, Mehendi details: All you need to know about it

