Ranbir Kapoor watched THIS women-centric film after the birth of his daughter Raha; Find out

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently stepped into a new phase of their lives as they welcomed their baby girl Raha Bhatt Kapoor last year. Ranbir is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The Luv Ranjan’s directorial is all set to hit the screens on March 8 th and will also star Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. At a recent event, the Shamshera actor revealed that he watched a women-centric film after the birth of his daughter.

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor took a break from his work commitments to spend time with his daughter Raha after wrapping up Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Before he became a dad, the actor had expressed his wish to watch a women-centric Bengali film. It was last year during Navratri Puja that Ranbir met Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty and when he heard about Ritabhari’s film Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti and the unique subject of the film he wished to watch it at once. This film speaks of women's empowerment and revolves around a young lady who wants to be a priest but has to face all the taboos and hardships we see in our society. Keeping his promise, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly watched Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti after Alia Bhatt gave birth to their daughter.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He then has Animal in the pipeline with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.