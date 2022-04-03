Ranbir Kapoor waves at the paps, looks happy as he is snapped on his shoot location; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor has been making the headlines of late for his wedding news with Alia Bhatt. It is reported that the lovebirds will be tying the knot this month itself and in Mumbai. Well, till now there has been no official confirmation about the wedding. Talking about the professional front, Ranbir recently wrapped up shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and he also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled next opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Well, the actor was papped outside his shooting location today and looked happy and waved at the paps.

In the pictures, we can see Ranbir Kapoor from a distance wearing a checkered shirt. He is also wearing black sunglasses and his hair is nicely done. Only half of his body is visible in the picture. The actor looked happy with a smile on his face and posed for the paps with a thumbs-up sign. He even posed with a victory sign that he made with both his hands. It is not clear from the picture for which project was the actor shooting.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for Brahmastra and is awaiting the release of Shamshera. Along with that, he has two more interesting films in the pipeline, including Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, fitness coach Shivoham aka Dheepesh Bhatt opened up about training RK for Luv and Sandeep’s films.

He said, “These are the two projects we are training for at the moment. The whole idea is to stay fit and be in a balanced kind of condition. So if tomorrow if we do have to change depending on the criteria, then we will be able to do it. Currently, we are doing a combination of functional workout, weight training, cross-fit and gymnastics,” says Shivoham.

