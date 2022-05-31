Ranbir Kapoor welcomed with rose petals in Visakhapatnam as he promotes Brahmastra; VIDEO

Ever since Ayan Mukerji announced Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, fans have been jumping with joy. Well, the wait for the film has gotten a bit too long now but the team has finally wrapped up their film and is all geared up for the promotions. Today morning Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji were spotted at Mumbai’s private airport as they were heading to Visakhapatnam for promoting Brahmastra. And now videos of Ranbir getting a grand welcome in that city have surfaced on social media.

In the video, we can see Ranbir Kapoor coming out of the sunroof of his car. There is a huge crowd around his car and fans cannot stop shouting and cheering for the actor. He smiles and tries to shake his hands with everyone. He is welcomed with rose petals and a crane of garland that tries to put a huge garland around him. Indeed fans are quite excited to see Ranbir in their city.