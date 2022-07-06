Ranbir Kapoor will be a part of Koffee With Karan only if Karan Johar agrees to THIS demand; Find out

The excitement around Koffee With Karan 7 has already taken over everyone. With just a day away from its premiere, fans have been talking about the show all over social media. The trailer of the show was released a couple of days back and it has taken the excitement levels of the fans a notch higher. The celebrity guest list featuring on the show has always been exciting but still, there are certain stars who fans wish to see every season. One of them is Ranbir Kapoor, but unfortunately, he will not be a part of this season. In a recent interview, KJo opened up about the fact that not all actors agree to be a part of the show.

Ranbir Kapoor’s demand to be a part of Koffee With Karan

Talking to NDTV, when Karan Johar was asked that people have an impression that whenever Karan would call any celebrity to be a part of Koffee With Karan, they would jump and be a part of the show. To this KJo revealed that that is not the case. In fact, a lot of celebs have said no to him. He further said that Ranbir has said no to him despite being a close friend. “He said I am not coming, kuch gadbad ho jayega, I will say something and it will stay with me for life. He teases me, you pay me what you are getting then I will come and I am like why should I pay you? I am not paying, I am paying you enough for the movies already,” added the filmmaker.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be soon seen on the big screen after almost 4 years in Shamshera. This film will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside his wife Alia Bhatt. Also he is currently in Spain shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled next alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

