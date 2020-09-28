  1. Home
Ranbir Kapoor winks and pouts into his 38th birthday as he poses with sister Karisma Kapoor in a throwback pic

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt and he will also be seen in Shamshera.
19696 reads Mumbai
Today, Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 38th birthday and sister Riddhima Kapoor has been blessing our feeds with her brother’s throwback and unseen photos and videos. After midnight celebrations, B-town stars have been sharing heartfelt wishes for the actor on social media and amidst a host of wishes, Ranbir’s sister and actress Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt wish for RK and aunt Rima Jain, as Ranbir shares his birthday with Rima. In the post, while one photo has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lolo and Rima Jain pose for a selfie with Bebo rocking her pout, in the other photo, we can see Ranbir Kapoor and Lolo posing for a selfie.

Alongside the photo, Karisma’s caption read, “Happy birthday to the birthday buddies ! Rima aunty and Ranbir ️ #twinningbirthday #familylove…’ In another Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting in Delhi for Laal Singh Chaddha, took to social media to pen double birthday wish for Rima Jain and Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing throwback photos from her album, Bebo shared photos of RK and her playing with balloons at what appears to be a birthday party. She wrote, "Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah," she wrote while sharing the photos and added: "Happy birthday, best aunt and best bro."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last in Angerzi Medium co-starring Akshay Kumar and next, she will be seen romancing Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. As for RK, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt and also, he will be seen in Shamshera.

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Lol he and Katrina will never get married like Salman. KARMA

