Ranbir Kapoor is winning hearts in THIS UNSEEN pic with mom Neetu & sis but fans miss Alia Bhatt in the frame

Today, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Sahni, shared an unseen throwback photo of the actor and fans totally love it; Take a look

and have become one of our favourite B-town couples and from their paparazzi photos to fan clubs unseen vacay pictures to Ranbir turning photographer for his ladylove, we totally love Alia and Ranbir together. Ever since the lockdown, it is being said that the two are living in together because a video of the two walking with their dog in Ranbir’s building went viral online. While fans were busy conjecturing the truth behind the matter, Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, in an interview, confirmed that the two are staying together as she said that Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are not living together amid lockdown, which means that Alia is staying with Ranbir.

Now today, we got our hands on a photo shared by Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Sahni, wherein we can see Ranbir, Riddhima and posing for a selfie and alongside the photo, Riddhima wrote, “Throwback #happydayscarefreetimes.” Well, we are sure that Riddhima is missing her parents due to the pandemic as she cannot travel to Mumbai to meet them and therefore, she decided to share a photo with mother and brother.

Now, a few days back, when Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday, Ranbir Kapoor was conspicuous with his absence, but reports suggest that to make up for his absence, Ranbir baked a cake for Alia on her special day. Recently, chef Harsh on his Instagram live revealed that Ranbir too had baked a cake on Alia"s birthday.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's unseen photo with mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Sahni:



Also, amid their blossoming love story, it was being reported that the couple has called it quits but Alia Bhatt rubbished all such rumours when she took to social media to share a stunning sunkissed picture of her that was clicked by RK aka Ranbir Kapoor. On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time on screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

