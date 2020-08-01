Ranbir Kapoor wins the internet with his cute expression in a rare childhood PHOTO with his friends

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the handsome stars in Bollywood. We stumbled upon a cute childhood photo of the Brahmastra star that is bound to remind you of your own BFF gang.

Actor is one of the popular stars in Bollywood who has been able to establish himself and leave an impression on fans with his stellar performances. In films like Tamasha, Barfi, Sanju, Ranbir managed to deliver some terrific performances and all of it garnered a huge fan following for the handsome star across the globe. Amid the lockdown, Ranbir has been spending time at home. Post Unlock, Ranbir was snapped once or twice in the city. Since the handsome star is not on social media, his fan clubs keep sharing his childhood photos.

And, today, we happen to stumble upon one such photo on social media. Ranbir’s friend Karan Raj Anand, a film director and writer, took to social media to share a childhood photo with him. The photo was shared by a fan club too. In the photo, we can see the Sanju star with his childhood friends in a goofy photo. Holding on to his best friend as kids, Ranbir is seen clad in a white tee with yellow shorts. However, the cute little boy seemed to be looking the other way while the photo was being clicked.

Ranbir’s adorable expression in the photo while posing with his childhood friends left everyone in complete awe. Several fans dropped sweet comments on the childhood of the handsome star and showered love on him. Often, Ranbir’s childhood photos are shared by his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on social media and they end up going viral on social media. However, this time, this childhood photo was shared by one of his friends.

Here is Ranbir Kapoor’s rare childhood photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see him in Brahmastra with . The film is a superhero fantasy flick and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and . However, due to the lockdown, the shoots were halted. The film’s release date that was announced earlier this year is December 4, 2020. However, reports have been coming in that it maybe pushed to next year. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

