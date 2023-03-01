Ranbir Kapoor wins the internet as he describes daughter Raha’s smile: ‘It just rejuvenates you’

Ranbir Kapoor , the popular Bollywood star is currently going through an exciting phase in both his personal and professional life. Ranbir and his wife, talented actress Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, baby daughter Raha in November, last year. When it comes to his professional life, the actor had the biggest box office success in his career with the 2022-released fantasy film, Brahmastra. He is now set to release his upcoming project Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar in March 2023.

In a recent video which is now winning the internet, Ranbir Kapoor is seen opening up about his life after the arrival of his daughter Raha. The actor, who attended a promotional interview of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the doting father described the heartwarming smile of his little daughter, to the much-delight of his fans and followers.

As always, Ranbir Kapoor's face lit up as he started speaking about Raha, and the actor went on to reveal some interesting updates about the baby. "Well, it's the most beautiful feeling. She has just started smiling since the last two weeks. And to just see that smile, kind of breaks your heart. I never feel like leaving home. This morning, to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight - it just rejuvenates you," described the new father. Ranbir also wished everyone gets to experience this joy in their life and added that he is missing Raha a lot.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor's video, below: