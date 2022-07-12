Ranbir Kapoor wishes to direct a film, says wife Alia Bhatt can be the producer

Ranbir Kapoor needs no formal introduction. He is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actor is all set to return to the big screen after a hiatus of 4 long years with Yash Raj Films' Shamshera. Ranbir was last seen in the super hit film Sanju, which was based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Talking about Shamshera, the movie is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.

For those unaware, Ranbir had turned producer for his film Jagga Jasoos co-starring Katrina Kaif. Recently, in an interview with FilmiBeat opened up about it and revealed his wish to become a director. He further said that his wife Alia Bhatt can be the producer of his movie.

In the interview, Ranbir said, "When I produced Jagga Jasoos with Anurag Basu, I didn't have that experience. I was only producing that film as an actor. So till now, I have not worked as a producer. But yes, I have always wanted to direct a film. In this lockdown, I have also written a story, which I have liked very much. But I don't have that skill to write.. so that I can go and share that story with people and make a film with them. But yes, direction is more on my wish list than production. Well, my wife is a producer.. and is a very good producer, so maybe she can produce my film."

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir has Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. Ranbir was in Spain a couple of weeks ago, shooting for Luv Ranjan’s rom-com alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

