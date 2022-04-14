Ranbir Kapoor woos Alia Bhatt by dancing on 'Tenu Leke Main Javanga' on their Sangeet; Here's how she reacted

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is the biggest event in Bollywood this year. The couple and their extremely guarded wedding ceremony have been the talk of the town for quite some time. Now, as per the information, the pheras of the couple are done and it wouldn't be wrong to pronounce them as 'Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor' officially. They tied the knot today in a close-knit circle of friends and family, following their private Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony on Wednesday that took place at Ranbir Kapoor's residence, Vastu.

In a recent chat with The Free Press Journal, choreographer Rajendra Singh, better known as Masterji, opened up about the insider details of the couple's Sangeet event. Masterji, who choreographed for Alia and Ranbir's Sangeet, revealed that the couple had no idea that their family members had a plan of their own and would be performing a storm at their ceremony. He disclosed that the two were completely surprised and added, "They totally freaked out."

Perhaps, the most exciting part of the night was when Ranbir took to the dance floor and performed a Bollywood number for his bride. Rajendra Masterji revealed to Pinkvilla, that Ranbir and his brother-in-law Bharat Sahni danced on Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's upbeat track ‘Tenu Le Ke Main Jawanga’ from their 2007 hit Salaam-e-Ishq. He confirmed that the performance was indeed not planned as he unveiled, "Then all the other boys joined them too. It was an impromptu performance." He noted that Alia and the family loved Ranbir's attempt to woo Alia with his moves. He then mentioned how their family was equally as shocked as Alia as they had no clue that they will also be receiving a surprise performance.

However, according to Masterji, Alia could not perform since she had Henna on both her hands and legs. He revealed that the Kapoor clan including Neetu Kapoor, Karishma, Kareena, Riddhima, and more danced the night away as they also performed on songs like 'Mehendi Hai Rachnewali', 'Cutie Pie', and 'Dholida'.

