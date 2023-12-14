Ranbir Kapoor's aged avatar in Animal sparks nostalgia; Mirrors Maniesh Paul's transformation in Rafuchakkar
Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor's older avatar in Animal reminded everyone of Maniesh Paul's transformation in Rafuchakkar. Have a look!
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is currently facing massive success at the box office. Even though the film is getting attention, many have expressed their concern over the film's content and termed it 'misogynistic.' Now,Â Ranbir Kapoor's older look has been a topic of discussion. It resonates oddly with memories of another familiar face and it is none other than Maniesh Paul.Â
Ranbir Kapoor's older avatar in Animal reminds ofÂ Maniesh Paul's transformation in Rafuchakkar
Ranbir Kapoor who isÂ known for his versatile roles, has undergone a remarkable physical metamorphosis for one of his character's looks in Animal.Â The intense gaze, rugged beard, and overall old demeanor have left fans stunned.
This aged look of Ranbir reminds everyoneÂ of one of Maniesh Paul's looks from his series Rafuchakkar."Maniesh Paul recognized for his acting prowess, took on many completely different avatars for his OTT debut RafuchakkarÂ which was released some time back. HisÂ look, too, shows a similarly rugged experience, drawing immediate comparisons to Kapoor's older look in Animal.
In both cases, the use of prosthetics goes beyond mere cosmetic modification. It serves as a testament to the commitment and dedication these actors bring to their craft. The artistry involved in creating believable older versions of these stars highlights the evolving landscape of filmmaking and storytelling.
Meanwhile, Animal also casts Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others. the film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was released on December 14, 2023.Â
