Ranbir Kapoor's Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani producer heaps praise on him; recalls having Salman Khan’s cameo alongside RK and Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is one of the most celebrated films of all time. Rajkumar Santoshi’s 2009 release is enjoyed by movie enthusiasts even years later. Backed by Ramesh Taurani, the film also had a cameo appearance by Salman Khan. Interestingly, the situation in the film had an uncanny similarity to their real-life situations.

It is said that it was during the shoot of the film that Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reportedly parted ways. In a recent interview, Ramesh Taurani reflected on how during the film’s shoot, their dynamic worked out. Additionally, he went on to speak highly of the Animal actor.

Ramesh Taurani on Salman Khan's cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer

Recently, while speaking to News18 Showsha, the producer denied all the misconceptions, stating, “There was never any tension on set.” Rather, he went on to call the opportunity of working with Ranbir Kapoor as his biggest takeaway. He remarked that the Animal actor continues to be in touch even after their 15 years of collaboration.

Ramesh Taurani speaks highly of Ranbir Kapoor

In his words, “Ranbir is the kind of actor who if you work with once, you’ll feel like collaborating with on every film. He’s so good.”

He further heaped praise on the Ramayana actor for not letting stardom get to his head. The producer went on to highlight how Ranbir never questioned his directors or filmmakers.

“He’s still the same and that’s a very good quality that he has. No matter what is asked of him, he obliges with a simple ‘okay’. Uske chehre pe aapko kabhi shikan nahi dikhegi (you will never see a wrinkle on his face).” The veteran filmmaker hailed the actor as a 'treat to work with'.

Ramesh Taurani lauds Ranbir Kapoor's professionalism during APKGK

During the conversation, he took a walk down memory lane, recalling an instance of Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism and commitment to his work. Calling him "such a good actor and human being", he disclosed that they had put up the set of ‘Happy Club’ in Ooty. The shoot lasted for about 35 days.

He shared that the entire team would leave the hotel at 7:30 a.m. as it would take them over an hour to reach the set. On some days, they used to shoot from 9 am to 10 pm and would’ve night shoots as well. The actor even after reaching his hotel at 11 o’clock would reach the set on time the next morning.

“He never cribbed or whined about it. He never demanded us to let him leave early. He was accommodating throughout the shoot,” shared Taurani.

Ramesh Taurani recalls speaking to Rishi Kapoor about APKGK

In addition to this, during the conversation, he also recalled getting the chance to speak with Ranbir’s father and late actor, Rishi Kapoor. Taurani shared Ranbir had already agreed to do the film and despite that, they wanted to narrate the script to his father, following the director’s great bond with him after collaborating on films like Damini.

However, Rishi told them, "Mujhe kyun sunaate ho? Ranbir ne okay kiya hai toh banaao picture(why are you narrating me? When Ranbir has agreed to do, then go ahead making the film)!’ But he never came on set because he liked keeping his personal and professional dynamics separate,” stated Taurani.

The late legendary actor was known for his blunt statements and brutal honesty, Taurani recalled how he ‘loved’ the film after watching it.

Ramesh Taurani’s last produced film was Ishq Visk Rebound starring Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Pashmina Roshan.

