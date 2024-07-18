Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal character, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh wouldn't have worked 10-12 years ago, says Kunal Kapoor; Here's why

Actor Kunal Kapoor, who gained fame from his role in Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti, recently shared his views on the portrayal of heroes in modern Bollywood. Reflecting on films like Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which were box office hits despite facing criticism for glorifying misogynistic and violent characters, Kunal expressed his thoughts and said that these films would not have worked a decade ago.

Kunal Kapoor talks about Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

In an interview with Etime, the Gold actor said, "Today, the audience accepts all kinds of heroes. You have characters like Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. These characters would not have worked maybe 10-12 years ago because people expected heroes to be a certain way. The more we stretch that mould, the better it is for everybody".

He remarked that today's audience seems more open to accepting different types of heroes compared to the past.

Kunal mentioned that when he started his career, there were specific types of films being made, and heroes were expected to conform to a particular stereotype. He explained that he didn't fit into that mould and didn't enjoy those types of films.

Kunal Kapoor reveals he was either offered poet or terrorist roles

In the same interview, he further revealed that for a long time, he was consistently offered roles either as a poet or a terrorist. He reflected on the limited scope of these roles, expressing a desire for broader opportunities to explore and expand his acting range.

Advertisement

The Dear Zindagi actor indicated that the lack of rewarding acting opportunities led him to focus on writing and production. He elaborated that, during a certain period, he recognized he wasn't receiving the type of roles he desired. Instead of waiting, he chose to initiate projects that aligned with his creative aspirations.

This decision steered him towards writing. Currently, he disclosed involvement in developing six scripts with various writers and participating in four acting projects. He expressed confidence that he has possibly entered the most fulfilling phase of his career.

ALSO READ: Kill star Lakshya says he ‘lost confidence’ after Dostana 2 and Bedhadak got shelved: ‘Morale was shaking and going down’